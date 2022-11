26 Nov. 18:35

Businessman and new owner of Twitter Elon Musk said that he could create his own smartphone if the Google or Apple app stores boot Twitter and also block the ability to use it in existing smartphones.

“I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone,” Musk wrote, replying to Liz Wheeler, host of the Liz Wheeler Show, who suggested that ”the man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"