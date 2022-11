26 Nov. 18:55

At the World Cup, a Group C meeting between the national teams of Poland and Saudi Arabia took place. Poles won with a score of 2:0.

Piotr Zieliński (39th minute) and Robert Lewandowski (82nd minute) scored goals for Poland.

At the moment, the leader of Group C with 4 points is Poland. Saudi Arabia is the second with 3 points and Mexico is the third with 1 point. Argentina, the fourth in the group, has not yet scored points.