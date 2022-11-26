Russia proposes measures for unconditional compliance with BWC

26 Nov. 19:10

Russia put forward three proposals to increase the transparency of national biological programs and to comply with the requirements of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Biological and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction (BWC) by all participating states without exception.

The proposed measures were listed at a briefing by the head of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.

”It is necessary to resume negotiations on the development of a legally binding protocol to the BWC, which would include lists of pathogenic microorganisms, toxins, specialized equipment, take into account modern scientific and technological achievements in the field of biology and provide for an effective verification mechanism," he said.