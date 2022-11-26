Remote-controlled weapons to be produced in Konya, Erdogan says

26 Nov. 19:30

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Konya province will become the new centre of the country's defence industry.

The Turkish leader arrived in Konya to participate in the opening ceremony of a number of large infrastructure and defence facilities, Anadolu Agency reports.

He announced the opening of the highest viaduct in Turkiye, Egiste Hadimi, which links Konya to Alanya.

Also, as part of his visit to the region, Erdogan opened a new enterprise of the Aselsan defence company. The Turkish President said that from now on, remote-controlled weapons will be produced in Konya.