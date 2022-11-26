Astana faces Internet disruptions

26 Nov. 19:55

On Saturday evening, residents of the capital of Kazakhstan reported interruptions in the Internet connection. Mobile communications are not working in some areas of Astana, TASS reports

Problems have been observed within an hour. The Internet, both mobile and stationary, work intermittently, and only some Kazakhstani sites are opening. Subscribers of some operators also encountered problems with mobile communications in certain areas of the city.

Government agencies and mobile operators have not yet commented on the observed problems with communications in Astana.