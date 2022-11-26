Jeyhun Bayramov expresses his condolences on death of Vladimir Makei

26 Nov. 20:10

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his condolences on the death of Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

Makei died unexpectedly on Saturday. The diplomat was 64 years old.

“With deep regret, I found out about the death of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei. Vladimir Vladimirovich was a true diplomat, a patriot of Belarus and a friend of Azerbaijan. I offer sincere condolences to his family and friends,” Bayramov wrote on his social network page.