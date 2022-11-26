Turkish servicemen eliminate seven more militants in northern Iraq

26 Nov. 20:35

Turkish army personnel neutralized seven PKK militants in the Claw-Sword operation zone in northern Iraq, the country's Ministry of National Defense informed on Saturday.

The operation has been carried out in three regions of northern Iraq since April 2022, and hundreds of militants have been eliminated by the Turkish army ever since.

The Turkish Defense Ministry noted that the country is determined to continue the fight against terrorism to secure its borders and ensure the security of the Turkish people.