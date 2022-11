26 Nov. 20:50

Beginning the next year, Serbia intends to receive electricity from Azerbaijan, Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic said on Saturday.

"Serbia intends to start importing electricity from Azerbaijan from January if all the prerequisites are met," Serbian newspaper Vecherniye Novosti quotes the minister as saying.

Dzhedovich specified that the parties are currently negotiating the remaining issues related to the transmission of electricity from Azerbaijan through Turkey and Bulgaria.