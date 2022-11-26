Azerbaijan allocates land to Turkmenistan in Alyat

26 Nov. 21:25

According to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a site was allocated in the port of Alyat for the transit of goods from Turkmenistan.

"I think that the hydrocarbon transportation routes that are already in use will enable all the countries of the Caspian region to become more integrated," the head of the state said.

"Our cooperation with Turkmenistan has a long history. Today, Azerbaijan provides significant opportunities for the transit of goods from Turkmenistan. In the seaport of Alyat, we have allocated a separate section for goods from Turkmenistan," Ilham Aliyev said.