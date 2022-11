26 Nov. 21:40

The Group D match between France and Denmark just finished at the World Cup. The French won with a score of 2:1.

For France, striker Kylian Mbappé scored two goals- in the 61st and 86th minutes. Defender of the Danish team Andreas Christensen scored a goal in the 68th minute.

After two rounds, group D with 6 points is headed by the French team. Australia is second, (3 points), and Denmark is third (1 point).