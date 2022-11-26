US underscores global importance of Middle Corridor

26 Nov. 22:00

The Middle Corridor project is of great importance not only for Azerbaijan but also for the rest of the world, Michael Doran, a senior fellow at Hudson Institute (USA), said, Azerbaijani news agency Report informs.

"The strength of Azerbaijan is growing every day, and the Middle Corridor project is an amazing prospect not only for Azerbaijan but for the whole world," Doran said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads between Central Asia and Europe. Such a location creates wide transit opportunities for many countries along the transport and communication corridors running through it.