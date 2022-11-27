Erdoğan: Türkiye faces winter with peace of mind, unlike Europe

27 Nov. 10:45

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a number of large infrastructure and defense facilities, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the country was fully prepared for the winter season.

"While the European countries are concerned with the energy crisis, we enter the winter with peace of mind", Anadolu quoted him.

Erdoğan also announced the production of the Turkish unmanned fighter Bayraktar Kızılelma.

"Mass production of the domestic unmanned fighter Kızılelma will be launched at the end of 2023", he said.

In addition to this, the Turkish leader said that high-quality flour made from Black Sea wheat would be sent to poor countries.

Erdoğan also spoke about the topics of the country's largest infrastructure projects. He stressed that the Istanbul Canal would be built.

"Just as we built the Çanakkale Bridge on March 18, we will build the Istanbul Canal", the president added.