Demand for Georgian citizenship increased

27 Nov. 11:35

The Ministry of Justice of Georgia reported that from January 1 to October 25, 16,852 people applied for citizenship

Thus, over 10 months, the number of applicants is only 1,1 thousand less than in 2021 and 2020 together.

At the same time, in terms of the number of applications submitted in 2022, applications for the retention of citizenship are the most popular, while applications for obtaining citizenship in an exceptional manner take second place. Applications for the temporary restoration of citizenship are in third place.

Among 16,852 applicants, 15,328 did not have to take the citizenship exams.

As for the 1,524 people taking the exams, only 129 people failed to pass them. At the same time, only 40 people did not obtain citizenship after passing the exam.