27 Nov. 11:50

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani will visit Iran at the invitation of President Ebrahim Raisi, IRNA reported citing sources.

According to IRNA, during his meeting with al-Sudani, the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem al-Sadeq conveyed Raisi's invitation to him.

At the meeting with the diplomat, the parties discussed the continuation of talks between Baghdad and Tehran on security and stability in the region, the Iraqi Prime Minister's press service reported.