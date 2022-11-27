Mishustin to visit Samarkand

27 Nov. 13:32

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in the Russian-Uzbek business forum in Samarkand, the press service of the Russian trade mission in Uzbekistan reports.

The visit of the head of the Russian government to Samarkand is scheduled for December 1-2.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Oripov and the heads of departments of the two countries will also participate in the forum.

The participants will discuss transport and logistics, industrial projects, trade and economic cooperation, development of Russian industrial clusters in Uzbekistan and other topics.