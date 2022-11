27 Nov. 14:29

Türkiye and Pakistan have agreed to jointly develop a prototype of TF-X fighter by 2023 and make its first flight in 2026.

The Turkish Fighter Experimental (TF-X) is a fifth-generation fighter project being developed by the Turkish aerospace company Türk Havacılık ve Uzay Sanayii.

It is noted that the final assembly of the first fighter of its own production has already started in the republic.