Volodin meets with Speaker of Parliament of Uzbekistan

27 Nov. 14:55

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin met with his Uzbek counterpart Nuriddin Ismoilov in Samarkand.

According to RIA Novosti, the meeting of the leaders of the parliaments of both countries took place immediately after Volodin's arrival in the republic. Then the delegation went to the Hazrati Khizr complex, where Volodin laid flowers at the Mausoleum of the country's first president, Islam Karimov.

Let us remind you that a State Duma delegation headed by Volodin flew to Samarkand to meet with colleagues from Uzbekistan and discuss issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation.