Meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan to be discussed in Ankara

27 Nov. 15:25

The preparation of the meeting between Alham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Serdar Berdimuhamedov will be discussed in Ankara, the press service of the Turkish Foreign Ministry reports.

According to the ministry, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov will visit the Turkish capital at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

During the meeting, in addition to the bilateral agenda, the heads of departments will discuss preparations for the meeting of the leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Ashgabat reported on the preparation of a meeting between Aliyev, Erdoğan and Berdimuhamedov, which had been postponed for various reasons since 2015.