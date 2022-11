27 Nov. 15:50

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar conducted an inspection of border units on the border with Iraq.

The head of the department is accompanied on the trip by Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Yasar Güler, Commander of the Land Forces Musa Avsever, the Commander of the Navy Ercüment Tatlıoğlu and the Air Force Commander Atilla Gülan.

It should be noted that the inspection of border units is underway.