Erdogan: Turkey’s relations with Syria may improve

28 Nov. 12:20

Just as relations between Türkiye and Egypt take shape, ties with Syria can follow the same path in the next period, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“There is no room for hard feelings in politics,” Erdogan said at an event in the central Konya province.

Referring to his recent meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Qatar, Erdogan said El-Sisi is "very happy" with this meeting and “we also conveyed the same wish.”

Earlier, Erdogan said that there were no immediate plans of his personal meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Such a meeting, in his words, would take place as soon as time was ripe for it.