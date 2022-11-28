Chinese FM: China and Russia to develop cooperation regardless of global situation

28 Nov. 12:40

China and Russia will enhance coordination and cooperation, regardless the changing international situation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.

"Regardless of changes that may take place in the international situation, China and Russia, two great neighbors, will continue to build up their strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation, develop their comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination, defend unbiasedness and justice in the global arena," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

He also welcomed Morgulov’s appointment as Russian ambassador to China and promised all-round support for him.