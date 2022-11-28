Volodin in Tashkent: Russia developing relations with Uzbekistan

28 Nov. 13:20

A Russian parliamentary delegation led by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin is visiting Uzbekistan on November 27-28.

It is important that Russia and Uzbekistan decide how to use national payment instruments amid the growing number of Russian tourist arrivals in Uzbekistan, Volodin said on Monday.

"Further increase in tourist arrivals will promote the use of national payment instruments. It is important that we find a mutually advantageous solution in this area," Volodin said at a meeting with Uzbekistan's Legislative Chamber Speaker Nuriddin Ismoilov in Tashkent.

Volodin said he was hoping that the upcoming visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin "would help resolve these problems."

About 317,000 Russian tourists have visited Uzbekistan in 2022, which is 1.5 times more than last year, Volodin said. Uzbekistan saw 196,000 Russian tourist arrivals in 2021.

"Our relations are developing at various levels, and the effective dialogue between our presidents is the cornerstone," Volodin said.