Celtic gold coins worth €1.6m stolen from German museum

28 Nov. 13:40

Thieves have stolen a hoard of Celtic coins worth several million euros from a German museum after apparently disrupting local telephone and internet connections.

Employees at the museum in Manching discovered on Tuesday that a “showcase was broken” and the collection of 450 coins had been stolen, local police told AFP.

Investigators did not provide any other details as to the circumstances surrounding the heist, but local officials highlighted a disruption to phone and internet services.

“They cut off the whole of Manching,” the mayor, Herbert Nerb, told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “The museum is actually a high-security location. But all the connections to the police were severed.”

“Professionals were at work here,” Nerb added. The disappearance of the treasure was a “complete catastrophe” for the Bavarian town, he said.

The collection of gold coins has been a highlight of the Celtic and Roman museum in Manching. Discovered in 1999, the coins date back to the third century BC and have a value of “several million euros”, according to police.

The coin theft is the latest in a series of high-profile museum heists in Germany. In another numismatic robbery, the “big maple leaf”, considered the world’s second-largest gold coin, was snatched from Berlin’s prestigious Bode museum in 2017. The most pivotal stories and debates for Europeans – from identity to economics to the environment