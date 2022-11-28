Russia records 5,048 daily COVID cases

28 Nov. 14:40

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,048 over the past day to 21,579,812, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday. A day earlier, 5,918 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 478 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 27.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 43 regions, while in 22 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 20 regions. A day earlier, 661 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 783 over the past day versus 1,061 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,254,496, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 579 over the past day versus 547 a day earlier, reaching 1,797,758.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,262 over the past day, reaching 20,986,290, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday. A day earlier some 4,174 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 50 over the past day, reaching 391,890, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday. A day earlier 51 COVID-19 deaths were registered.