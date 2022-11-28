Azerbaijani gymnasts win 4 gold medals at The Fairy Korea competition

28 Nov. 15:00

Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully performed at ‘The Fairy Korea’ international competition held in Seoul, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises, which includes Nargiz Ramazanova, Fatima Mammadzade, Zahra Pashazade, Fidan Yusifzade, Sakina Ibrahimbayli and Leyla Aliyeva, won the gold medal in the exercises with three ribbons and two balls, as well as with five hoops.

The grace Leyli Aghazade won gold medals in the programs with a hoop and maces, a silver medal for the composition with a ribbon, and a bronze medal in the program with a ball.