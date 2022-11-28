РУС ENG

China liberalizes visa issuance to Russians

The Chinese consulate general in Khabarovsk has liberalized visa issuance to Russian citizens, Consul General Jiang Xiaoyang said.

Russian citizens can apply for crew, guest, work, business, family, and long-term student visas, Jiang said.

"We give much attention to the continuous safe traffic of people across the bilateral border. Document requirements are mostly back to the pre-pandemic ones," Interfax cited him as saying.

Before the pandemic, there were up to 3 million crossings of the Chinese-Russian border, and the number of Chinese citizens visiting Russia was growing year upon year, Jiang said.

