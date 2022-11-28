China liberalizes visa issuance to Russians

28 Nov. 16:00

The Chinese consulate general in Khabarovsk has liberalized visa issuance to Russian citizens, Consul General Jiang Xiaoyang said.

Russian citizens can apply for crew, guest, work, business, family, and long-term student visas, Jiang said.

"We give much attention to the continuous safe traffic of people across the bilateral border. Document requirements are mostly back to the pre-pandemic ones," Interfax cited him as saying.

Before the pandemic, there were up to 3 million crossings of the Chinese-Russian border, and the number of Chinese citizens visiting Russia was growing year upon year, Jiang said.