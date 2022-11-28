Iran dismisses its role in attacking tanker off Omani coast

28 Nov. 16:30

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday denied reports alleging that Tehran was behind a recent attack on a civilian vessel off the coast of Oman, involving the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

He said that the aim behind remarks is to make baseless accusations against Iran, he said. "Iran is brave enough to shoulder responsibility for what it does," IRNA quoted the top Iranian diplomat as saying.

On November 16, the Associated Press news agency reported, citing a defense official, that the Pacific Zircon oil tanker had been struck in an exploding drone attack off Oman.