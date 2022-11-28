РУС ENG

Euro exchange rate exceeds 64 rubles on Moscow Exchange

The euro exchange rate exceeded 64 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Monday for the first time since October 12, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 3:55 pm Moscow time the euro exchange rate was up by 1.72% at 64.0075 rubles.

By 4:18 pm the euro slightly narrowed gains to 1.54% trading at 63.89 rubles. Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.74% at 60.98 rubles.

The MOEX Index was down by 1.23% at 2,168.17 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 1.84% at 1,120.07 points, according to trading data as of 4:18 pm Moscow time.

