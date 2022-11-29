Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye may appoint ambassador to Egypt soon

29 Nov. 9:40

Türkiye may appoint an ambassador to Egypt in the upcoming months, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday.

Speaking to a group of reporters in Ankara, the top diplomat said: "Political consultations between deputy ministers could be rescheduled soon. An ambassador might be appointed in the coming months."

After years of tension, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Qatar this month in what was described by the Egyptian Presidency as a new start in bilateral relations.