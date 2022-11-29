U.S. ready to discuss New START Treaty with Russia

29 Nov. 10:00

The United States is ready to convene a meeting of the New START Treaty’s Bilateral Consultative Commission at the earliest possible date, CNN reported.

The US “is ready to reschedule at the earliest possible date as resuming inspections is a priority for sustaining the treaty as an instrument of stability,” the spokesperson said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that the session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission on the Russian-American START Treaty, previously scheduled in Cairo (November 29 - December 6), will not take place on the dates indicated. The event has been postponed to a later date.