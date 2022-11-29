Armenia takes side with France

29 Nov. 12:40

Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan is on a working visit to Paris.

On Monday he met with Isabelle Dumont, Adviser to the President of France on Continental Europe and Turkey; Frederic Mondoloni, Director for Continental Europe at the French foreign ministry; Christophe Luca, Deputy Head of the Department of International Relations and Strategic Planning of the French Ministry of Defense; and Brice Roquefeuil, France's French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, informs the Office of the Security Council of Armenia.

At the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on a number of matters of the international and regional security agenda of mutual interest.

The head of the Security Council reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to contribute to ensuring the security environment in region.

The interlocutors discussed the dynamics of the development of Armenia-France bilateral multi-sector relations.

An agreement was reached to continue the dialogue aimed at the development of bilateral relations in various domains.