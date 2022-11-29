Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran for talks

29 Nov. 13:00

Heading a political and economic delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Tuesday morning arrived in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials.

In his two-day visit, at the official invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Al-Sudani is set to hold meetings with the senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Solving the security cases of the two countries of Iran and Iraq is one of the issues that would be discussed between al-Sudani and the Iranian authorities.

This is Al-Sudani's first visit to Iran since he took the post. The Iranian President is scheduled to officially welcome him in Saadabad Complex.