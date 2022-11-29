White House debunks claims of profiting from LNG shipments to Europe

29 Nov. 14:45

Washington does not agree with the claims that the US profit from liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to Europe and considers such statements false, a U.S. Administration representative told reporters Monday.

According to the official, the US has increased its LNG export to the EU more than twofold compared to 2021. EU member states were able to fill their gas storages ahead of the winter, diversify their suppliers and decrease their dependence on Russian energy thanks to the LNG, they said.

The official acknowledged that some media publications claim that the US profit from the LNG exports to Europe, but called such statements false. According to the Administration representative, the US has mobilized its LNG shipments in order to help Europe get ready for the winter.

The official stated that the LNG is being exported to Europe under transparent long-term contracts with foreign companies, some of them European. They also assured that Washington will continue working with France and Europe in general on ensuring sufficient gas reserves not only this winter, but afterwards as well.