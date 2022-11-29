Erdogan's spokesman: Turkey coordinates Syria operation with Russia

29 Nov. 16:40

Ankara coordinated its actions with Moscow during the air operation in northern Syria and Iraq, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with the national press.

"These issues are being discussed regarding our plans for air force operations. How did we enter the airspace in Tell Rifaat? We discussed this [with Russia], coordinated our actions. We plan, discuss, coordinate, act," Kalin noted.

Turkey has been targeting Kurdish militant groups in Syria and Iraq with air strikes since November 20. Ankara pledged to continue its operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as well as the People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria, which are considered to be terrorist organizations by Turkish authorities.