Erdoğan: Türkiye must be at center of new world order

29 Nov. 18:25

Türkiye must be at the center of the new world order, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 7th Ordinary General Assembly of Turkish Hoteliers Federation in Ankara.

"Our country must be at the center of the new world order, use all the opportunities of the changing global political and economic architecture", Anadolu quoted the head of state.

The Turkish leader explained that modern Türkiye was different from what it used to be.

Erdoğan promised that neither "manipulation in the media" nor "the actions of a couple of terrorists" could slow down the republic's development.