29 Nov. 19:35

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a law that would allow the settlement of border issues with neighboring Uzbekistan.

"The law proposes to ratify the agreement on certain sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, signed on November 3, 2022 in Bishkek", the press service of the head of the Kyrgyz state said. It is specified that this document concerns the line of the 302.29 km common section of the border.