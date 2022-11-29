Russian Foreign Ministry: situation around JCPOA seriously deteriorated

29 Nov. 19:59

The fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program has long been hanging in the balance. This was announced on the sidelines of the meeting at the Gorchakov Fund by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

He stressed that the situation was really complicated after some countries had implemented a resolution condemning Iran at the last session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"This is a classic example of stepping on a 'political rake, when experience teaches nothing'", the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, he noted that if there is a desire and political will, the agreement can be formalized quite quickly, RIA Novosti reports.