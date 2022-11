29 Nov. 21:10

Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Geir Pedersen will arrive in Damascus next week. He himself announced this at today's meeting of the UN Security Council.

"I look forward to further interaction with the Syrian government during my visit in Damascus next week, including on the full range of UNSCR 2254", he said.

Pedersen also said that during the trip he would briefly talk with the Syrian Negotiation Committee.