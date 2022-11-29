Iran: construction of Rasht-Astara railway to take more than 3 years

29 Nov. 21:55

The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section may take three years. Alireza Peyman-Pak, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, Head of the Trade Development Organization of Iran, stated this at a meeting of the Transtec International Forum in St. Petersburg.

"We must develop the railway infrastructure between Rasht and Astara with Russia, but, unfortunately, this project may not be completed in the next three years", TASS quoted him.

Peyman-Pak stressed that these measures were applied for the distant future.

Let us remind you that the length of the line Rasht - Astara will be 170 km. The purpose of the project is to connect the land sections of the North-South transport corridor.