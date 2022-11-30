U.S. defeats Iran at 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage match

30 Nov. 9:40

The United States won 1-0 over Iran on Tuesday night, proceeding into the playoff round of the 2020 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The only goal in the game was scored by Christian Pulisic on the 38th minute.

In another Group B match, England defeated Wales 3-0. The goals were scored by Marcus Rashford (50’, 68’) and Phil Foden (51’).

The victory brought England to the top spot in Group B with seven points, followed by the United States (5), Iran (3) and Wales (1).

In the last 16, England will take on Senegal on December 4, while the United States will play against the Netherlands on December 3.