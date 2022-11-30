Azerbaijan so far returns remains of 146 soldiers to Armenia

30 Nov. 10:00

Azerbaijan has so far returned the remains of 146 soldiers to Armenia, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade said.

"Azerbaijan, demonstrating strong commitment to IHL, continues to search for remains of Armenian soldiers killed during the latest military provocation by Armenia on September 12-14 along the undelimited border. So far, remains of 146 soldiers returned to Armenia," he wrote.

On November 28, a total of 13 bodies of Armenian servicemen discovered during the search activities were transferred to the Armenian side, brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law. The transfer was held after the inspection, with the participation of staff of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, and after establishing the absence of any signs of violence on them.