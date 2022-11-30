French President arrives in U.S.

30 Nov. 12:00

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Washington for an official four-day visit, becoming the first head of state to travel to the US since the beginning of Joe Biden's presidential term.

According to the American press, Macron would urge his US counterpart to mitigate the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act, making exemptions for European companies, the American press suggested.

Moreover, Macron's US trip comes just a week after the French president hosted a dinner for top European businessmen, including execs from the BMW group, British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, French industrial gases producer Air Liquide SA, and many others.