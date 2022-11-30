Russian Foreign Ministry: no evidence Tehran wants to develop nuclear weapons

30 Nov. 12:40

There is no evidence that Tehran intends to develop nuclear weapons, reviewing its participation in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Vladimir Yermakov said.

"Iran has been and remains a conscientious participant in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The conclusion of the JCPOA in 2015 helped to finally and irrevocably remove all the questions that the [International Atomic Energy Agency] had to Tehran at that time."

"After that, for several years Iran remained the most verified state among agency members. No deviations from its obligations were identified," Yermakov said. "There is no evidence that would indicate Tehran's intention to ever reconsider its participation in the NPT and start developing a nuclear explosive device."