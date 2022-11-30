РУС ENG

Swedish FM fails to confirm Stockholm’s entry to NATO in 2023

Swedish FM fails to confirm Stockholm’s entry to NATO in 2023

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom could not confirm after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that his country would complete its bid to join NATO in 2023, but said there was progress on this score.

"We had a very good bilateral [meeting] yesterday between Sweden, Finland and Turkey and I felt after this meeting that there is progress. We are moving forward," the top diplomat said ahead of the second day of the Bucharest-hosted NATO Foreign Ministers meeting, pointing out that he did not want to set a specific date for accession. Billstrom recalled that in order for Sweden to become a NATO member, it should fulfill its obligations under the trilateral memorandum (with Finland and Turkey - TASS), and the Turkish parliament must ratify the accession protocol.

The Swedish top diplomat also said that he had been planning a trip to Ankara to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

140 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos