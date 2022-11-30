Russia's Federation Council dismisses Kudrin as Accounts Chamber’s chief

30 Nov. 13:40

Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of the parliament) dismissed Alexey Kudrin from his post as Head of the Accounts Chamber, cutting short his tenure. That said, roughly 151 senators voted for the decision, one senator abstained, and no one opposed the decision.

On Tuesday, the relevant Committee of the Federation Council on the Budget and Financial Markets unanimously recommended that the upper house dismiss Kudrin from his position, terminating his tenure early. A respective proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin was also received by the Federation Council on Tuesday.