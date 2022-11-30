Russia records 6,088 daily COVID cases

30 Nov. 14:00

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,088 over the past day to 21,590,828, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 4,928 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,341 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 10.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 44 regions, while in 34 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,500 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,405 over the past day versus 912 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,256,813, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 598 over the past day versus 574 a day earlier, reaching 1,798,930.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,557 over the past day, reaching 20,997,710. A day earlier some 5,863 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 392,002. A day earlier 53 COVID-19 deaths were registered.