1 Dec. 9:20

An Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southern Iran on Wednesday and was felt in the United Arab Emirates, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Iranian state TV reported that rescue teams were dispatched to the quake-hit area and added there were no casualties.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and about 88 km northwest of Ras Al Khaimah City in the UAE, EMSC added.