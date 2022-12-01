Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with military satellites blasts off from Plesetsk spaceport

1 Dec. 9:40

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with military satellites from the Plesetsk spaceport, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"On December 1, combat teams of the Aerospace Forces’ Space Troops launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with space vehicles for the Defense Ministry of Russia from the Defense Ministry’s State Testing Cosmodrome (the Plesetsk spaceport) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket was last launched from the Plesetsk space center on November 28, when it orbited a military satellite.