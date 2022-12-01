UK imposes sanctions against 22 Russian officials

1 Dec. 11:40

The UK imposed sanctions on 22 Russian officials for their support of partial mobilization, blacklisting Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Arkady Gostev and Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova. This is according to an updated version of the sanctions list the UK Foreign Office published on Wednesday.

Restrictions have also been introduced against the heads of ten Russian regions: Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev, Governor of the Omsk Region Alexander Burkov, Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the Magadan Region Sergey Nosov, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region Alexander Tsibulsky and Governor of the Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev, Head of the Republic of Ingushetia Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov and head of Kalmykia Batu Khasikov.

Sanctions have also been imposed against the military commissars of five Russian regions.