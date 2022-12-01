Moscow and Baku discuss trade and economic cooperation

1 Dec. 12:00

According to the press service of the Russian government, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

"Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Ali Asadov on his birthday. The heads of governments also touched upon topical issues of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan," the report reads.